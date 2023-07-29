French Luxury hair care brand, Kérastase is delighted to reveal Sonam Kapoor as their brand spokesperson in India! The Bollywood star known for her impeccable fashion choices, is looking radiant in her new hair campaign with the brand!

Sonam Kapoor becomes spokesperson for hair care brand Kérastase

“For me, self-care is something I’ve always believed in! When you’re travelling, working, and trying to play multiple roles at the same time it’s so important to make sure that you invest in the right kind of care. Kérastase is a brand I deeply resonate with. It not only stands for innovative luxurious hair products but also for the message they deliver to women: dare to be who you want, because you have the potential! I’m so excited for our collaboration!” says Sonam Kapoor.

Kérastase has been in India since 2005 and is now well known for its innovative and luxurious hair care offering that it brings to consumers through salons across 41 cities in India and through its own DTC platform www.kerastase.in. Today it is the leading luxury hair care brand in the world thanks to its philosophy and mission which goes much deeper than just hair!

“For us at Kérastase, it’s all about our consumers, the women who trust us. We use science and technology in hair care to help hair reach its full potential. Our brand line is You dare, We care -it’s a simple promise to women telling them to go after what they want – that new hair colour or new hair cut or new hair style, because they have a brand that will care for their hair- that will repair it, nourish it and make it shine!” says Anjali Pai, GM Kérastase India.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.