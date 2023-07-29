The month of August is going to be a period of sequels when it comes to Bollywood films. August 11 will see the release of Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. If OMG Oh My God 2’s censor woes are over in time, then the Akshay Kumar-starrer will also release on the same Friday, to take advantage of the Independence Day mid-week holiday. On August 25, Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, will hit cinemas. But now, the makers of a mid-sized film, Ghoomer, have decided to try their luck in August as well.

BREAKING: Abhishek Bachchan-Saiyami Kher starrer Ghoomer to release in cinemas on August 18

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Ghoomer, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and Shabana Azmi, will release on August 18. It is directed by R Balki and will be released in cinemas. An official announcement will take place soon after which a brief but effective marketing campaign will immediately commence.”

There’s no information yet about who’s distributing the film. But sources claim that all these aspects are taken care of and the makers are confident that they’ll get a sizable screen count despite their film releasing amid the other significant August releases.

Ghoomer is the story of a female cricketer, who, after an injury, is determined to chase her dream and learns to play the sport with her left hand. Abhishek Bachchan essays the role of the coach and the one who inspires the physically challenged cricketer to become a champion. Shabana Azmi plays Saiyami Kher’s cricket-obsessed grandmother in this film, which also stars Angad Bedi. Amitabh Bachchan also features in the film in a cameo appearance.

Big B and R Balki are quite fond of each other. The mega star has worked with the filmmaker in various films. In films that didn’t star him like Ki & Ka (2016), Pad Man (2018) and Chup (2022), he has appeared in special appearances. Abhishek, meanwhile, had worked with R Balki earlier in Paa (2009).

Ghoomer will have its premiere in Australia before its theatrical release. It has been selected as the opening film of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) which kicks off on August 11.

