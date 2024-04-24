Sonam Kapoor became a mother in 2022, when she gave birth to her first baby, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, with her spouse Anand Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor, recently spoke out about parenthood and the misconceptions that come with being a working mother. Sonam gave birth to her baby Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in August 2022, and she has since been candid about her experience on social media.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja addresses common misconceptions about working mothers; says, “We care about our children”

In an interview with India Today, the actress said, “The biggest conception about working moms is that people think we don’t care about our kids and that we care more about our work. It’s not true. We care about our children enough to want to work.” Sonam then went on to talk about mom guilt and said, “One can never be prepared for motherhood. Whether you’re a stay-at-home mother or a working mother, everyone goes through mom guilt. Whether you’re doing a load of laundry or you’re cooking in the kitchen or you’re doing an interview with someone, there will always be guilt.”

Sonam married businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018 after courting for several years. The duo is quite active on social media, posting work-related updates or family photos on a regular basis.

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the movie Blind in 2023.

