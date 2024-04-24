Celebrity couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary deny rumors that they are going to embrace parenting.

There were recent reports about Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula all set to become parents. However, the celebrity pair has denied the news as rumours, stating that they will not keep such news hidden.

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula rubbish off their pregnancy rumours

Since Tuesday, there have been reports that the pair, who have been married for six years, are expecting their first child together, prompting admirers to offer congratulatory greetings.

Hindustan Times reached out to Yuvika and she said, “Well, it is not at all true. We're not pregnant,” she said, laughing. Yuvika explained that Narula's statement about trying to have a baby was misread, “He said that we are trying to have a baby. And it is true. We are trying to have a baby, and want to expand our family. But that doesn’t mean that we are pregnant,” she said.

Rumours about Yuvika's pregnancy started after Narula hinted about the baby's birth. During a visit on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, the former Bigg Boss winner was asked about family planning. Bharti, referring to her child, Golla, jokingly asked Narula, "When is Golla coming?" The former Roadies instantly replied, "Very soon."

When Hindustan Times asked Narula about the news, he replied, "That's not true".

Narula and Yuvika's relationship bloomed after they featured on Bigg Boss 9. After a few years of dating, they tied the knot in 2018.

