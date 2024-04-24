comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 24.04.2024 | 2:48 PM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Maidaan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Crew Ruslaan Srikanth Bhaiyya Ji
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula rubbish off their pregnancy rumours

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula rubbish off their pregnancy rumours

en Bollywood News Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula rubbish off their pregnancy rumours

Celebrity couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary deny rumors that they are going to embrace parenting.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

There were recent reports about Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula all set to become parents. However, the celebrity pair has denied the news as rumours, stating that they will not keep such news hidden.

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula rubbish off their pregnancy rumours

Since Tuesday, there have been reports that the pair, who have been married for six years, are expecting their first child together, prompting admirers to offer congratulatory greetings.

Hindustan Times reached out to Yuvika and she said, “Well, it is not at all true. We're not pregnant,” she said, laughing. Yuvika explained that Narula's statement about trying to have a baby was misread, “He said that we are trying to have a baby. And it is true. We are trying to have a baby, and want to expand our family. But that doesn’t mean that we are pregnant,” she said.

Rumours about Yuvika's pregnancy started after Narula hinted about the baby's birth. During a visit on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, the former Bigg Boss winner was asked about family planning. Bharti, referring to her child, Golla, jokingly asked Narula, "When is Golla coming?" The former Roadies instantly replied, "Very soon."

When Hindustan Times asked Narula about the news, he replied, "That's not true".

Narula and Yuvika's relationship bloomed after they featured on Bigg Boss 9. After a few years of dating, they tied the knot in 2018.

Also Read : Yuvika Chaudhary opens up about pressure of becoming parents after marriage with Prince Narula; says, “We have been planning a child since we are married”

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Shoot of Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid…

Nominations for the Most Stylish Filmmaker…

Welcome to the Jungle's grand dance number…

Srikanth’s ‘Papa Kehte Hai’ song launch:…

Srikanth’s ‘Papa Kehte Hai’ song launch:…

Amitabh Bachchan purchases 10,000 sq. ft.…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification