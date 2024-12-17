Sonakshi Sinha CALLS OUT Mukesh Khanna for “Distasteful statements” over Shatrughan Sinha’s upbringing: “Stop bringing up the same incident time and again to be back in the news”

Sonakshi Sinha has strongly criticized veteran actor Mukesh Khanna for his recent comments blaming her father, Shatrughan Sinha, for her lack of knowledge about the Ramayana. The actress, taking to her Instagram Stories, expressed disappointment at Khanna’s repeated reference to her inability to answer a question about the Hindu epic on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) in 2019.

Sonakshi SLAMS Mukesh Khanna: “Distasteful Statements”

Addressing Mukesh Khanna directly, Sonakshi wrote, "Dear Sir, Mukesh Khanna ji... I recently read a statement you made saying that it’s my father’s fault I did not answer a question about the Ramayana correctly on a show I attended many, many years back." She noted that another contestant also struggled with the same question but questioned why Khanna keeps singling her out.

Sonakshi further accused the Shaktimaan star of using the incident for publicity at her and her family’s expense. “Stop bringing up the same incident time and again to be back in the news,” she added.

Sonakshi Defends Her Father

Responding to Khanna’s remarks, Sonakshi highlighted the values imparted by her father, Shatrughan Sinha. "The next time you decide to say anything about the values my father has instilled in me, please remember it’s because of those values that I have only said what I said, very respectfully,” she wrote.

Sonakshi reminded Khanna about the lessons of forgiveness taught in the Ramayana itself, adding, “If Lord Ram can forgive Manthara, Kaikeyi, and even Ravan after the great battle, surely you can let go of this extremely small thing.”

Revisiting the 2019 Incident

In 2019, Sonakshi Sinha appeared on KBC 11, where she was asked about whom Hanuman brought Sanjeevani booti for in the Ramayana. She failed to provide the correct answer, sparking criticism and memes on social media. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Mukesh Khanna recently reignited the debate, blaming her father for her lack of knowledge. He stated, “It’s not Sonakshi’s fault; it’s her father’s fault. Why did you not teach your kids?”

