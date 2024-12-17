The year 2025 will kick off with the most awaited aerial action-drama film, Skyforce, set against the backdrop of the heated Indo-Pak tensions during the 1960s-70s. The film marks the collaboration of two visionary filmmakers, Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur. It features superstar Akshay Kumar alongside promising debutant Veer, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Amar Kaushik (director of Stree 2).

It’s a warp! Akshay Kumar starrer Skyforce concludes shoot with song, announce directors Saneep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapoor

Skyforce is all set to hit theaters on January 24, 2025, during the Republic Day weekend. The film has been shot at various locations, including Mumbai, Lucknow, Sitapur, Amritsar, Hyderabad, Delhi, Pathankot, the UK, and now Mussoorie, where a special song has been filmed.

Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur took to Instagram to express their gratitude toward the entire crew. Sandeep Kewlani shared, “I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who worked on Skyforce. The film was definitely a challenging one to bring to life, but it’s the dedication of the crew that made it possible.” Meanwhile, Abhishek Anil Kapur also praised the incredible team of the film and also billed Amar Kaushik as the backbone of Skyforce.

Sandeep Kewlani, who not only directed but also wrote the script, has been accompanied by talented writers such as Niren Bhatt (Stree 2, Bala, Stree 1) and Aamil Keeyan Khan (Drishyam 2, Shaitan). Together, they have created a gripping narrative that promises high-octane action and a pure cinematic spectacle that Hindi film audiences are craving.

The action in the film is choreographed by Craig Macrae, who is known as an action choreographer, action director, and stunt coordinator. Some of his notable work includes Jawan (2023), Pathaan, War, and other Hollywood blockbusters like Mad Max: Fury Road, Grimsby, and Alien Outpost. He was mentored by Indian action director Parvez Shaikh, known for Kill, Fighter, and the YRF Tiger & Spy franchise, among others.

Soon, the motion poster, teaser, trailer, and songs will be released by Maddock Films to build anticipation. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and Jyoti Deshpande, Skyforce is gearing up for its theatrical release on January 24, 2025. We hope that Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films once again win the hearts of the audience with a potential blockbuster.

Also Read: SCOOP: G V Prakash Kumar replaces Oscar-winning composer M M Keeravani as music director in Akshay Kumar-starrer Skyforce

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.