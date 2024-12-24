Actor-producer Sohum Shah dominated 2024 with the re-release of his 2018 horror thriller Tumbbad, which became a massive box-office success upon its return to theaters. The overwhelming reception reaffirmed the team's faith in the film's brilliance. Riding high on this success, Sohum and his team are gearing up to bring Tumbbad 2, promising yet another gripping cinematic experience. Meanwhile, Sohum shared an exciting update for horror enthusiasts—he has acquired the rights to several iconic horror movies from the 80s and 90s made by the legendary Ramsay Brothers.

Sohum Shah acquires rights of Ramsay Brothers’ films Veerana, Purani Haveli, and Purana Mandir: “As a business it makes sense”

The actor-filmmaker revealed, "I have taken the rights of their films Veerana, Purani Haveli and Purana Mandir. So I will be making these films. I have always felt that we can do a lot more with this genre. As a business it makes sense.” The actor-filmmaker went on to add, “Jo bhi films ban rahi hain aajkal woh horror comedies ban rahi hain. As a writer you can do whatever you want to do with pure horror movies. People don’t want to see the predictable storylines and with horror, you have so much you can do. There is a huge audience out there who want to watch pure horror so business-wise it is time

Speaking about whether he plans to join the trend of making a universe with these films, Sohum replied, “Well, we will see how that pans out but Tumbbad in itself is a whole universe. And that was the case when we made it back in 2017. There's scope for a prequel, sequel, and backstories of the characters. So yes, that is something that we will look at creating."

Sohum’s next big projects are Tumbbad 2, which promises to continue the beloved saga, and Crazxy, a film from Sohum Shah Films slated for release on March 7, 2025. The motion poster for Crazxy has already created excitement, and fans are eagerly anticipating the next chapter in Sohum’s filmmaking journey.

Also Read: Sohum Shah praises producers like Yash Chopra, Raj Kapoor for their passion: “Handled everything individually, without any corporate structure”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.