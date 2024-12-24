As the critically acclaimed biographical sports drama 83 turned three today, actor Saqib Saleem took to social media to commemorate the milestone. Sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the film’s sets, Saqib expressed gratitude for the friendships and memories he formed during the making of the film.

Saqib, who portrayed Mohinder Amarnath, an integral part of the Indian cricket team that won the 1983 Cricket World Cup, captioned his post: “Made so many memories on this one. Some lifelong friendships, some unforgettable times .. not tagging anyone cos everyone from this team is tagged in my heart / 3 years to 83.”

A Journey of Camaraderie and Triumph

The pictures shared by Saqib offer a glimpse into the camaraderie among the ensemble cast, which included Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Jiiva, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, and many others. Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 not only recreated the iconic moments of India’s historic World Cup victory but also brought together a team of actors who shared a unique bond.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem)

Speaking of the professional front, Saqib was recently seen on Prime Video’s Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Besides the web series, he also received praise for his performance in the ZEE5 original film, Kakuda, which features Sonakshi Sinha in a double role.

