Actor and social media sensation Snehil Dixit Mehra, known for her impeccable comic timing and humor, has joined hands with successful director Anil Sharma for his upcoming flick Journey. The film’s journey officially began recently with a mahurat ceremony in the historic city of Varanasi.

Snehil Dixit Mehra will be sharing the screen with veteran actor Nana Patekar and Gadar and Gadar 2 fame Utkarsh Sharma. The film's charm is heightened by the fact that it's set against the backdrop of Varanasi, a city with rich cultural and spiritual significance.

Expressing her excitement, Snehil took to her social media page and wrote, “So excited to be embarking on a new #Journey with the most talented ensemble cast. Jai Mata Di #newfilm #newbeginnings.” She also shared a number of pictures from the shoot of Journey.

Director Anil Sharma, known for his directorial prowess in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and its sequel Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration. As the filming kicks off in Varanasi, Journey aims to be a compelling narrative that combines entertainment with depth, exploring the cultural richness of the historic city.

Snehil Dixit Mehra was last seen in the second season of the ZEE 5 web series Apharan, which starred Arunoday Singh and Nidhi Singh in lead roles. Snehil is known on social media for her viral videos as BC Aunty.

