The excitement is tremendous for Tiger 3, which releases this Sunday, November 12. The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi and is a part of the much-loved YRF Spy Universe. The buzz is also high as it features Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan. In Pathaan (2023), it was Salman’s character Tiger who had made a rocking special appearance. Some days back, the film’s hype got a further boost when it came to light that Hrithik Roshan’s character from War (2019), Kabir, will also be seen in Tiger 3.

EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan’s scene in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is 2 minutes 22 seconds long; was shot on Saturday, November 4

Bollywood Hungama has learned exciting details about Hrithik’s appearance in Tiger 3. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The scene was shot very recently, on Saturday, November 4, at Mumbai’s Yash Raj Studios. Hrithik Roshan seemed excited to be back in the Kabir zone and had a blast shooting the scene.”

The source further added, “Since the censor process was already completed on October 27, the producers, Yash Raj Films, had to once again request CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) to pass the additional scene. The CBFC did so on November 6. The run time of Tiger 3 is now 156 minutes (2 hours 36 minutes), up from the earlier duration of 2 hours and 33 minutes.”

As per the details on the censor certification, the scene of Hrithik Roshan is 2 minutes and 22 minutes long. It features Kabir along with Colonel Luthra (Ashutosh Rana). The dialogue starts with Luthra telling Kabir ‘Jo main tumse maangne ja raha hoon’ and ends with him telling Kabir ‘Shaitan se ladhte ladhte tum khud hi shaitaon ban jaao’.

Earlier, Bollywood Hungama was also the first one to break the story that Tiger 3 has been passed with a U/A certificate by the examining committee of the CBFC.

