Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi gave a hint about the possibility of the third Singham movie. The makers have now officially announced Singham Returns, the third film in the Singham franchise.

Singham Again, the third movie in the Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty franchise, announced!

The news was shared by the veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh on social media. He shared a picture of Ajay Devgn’s character Bajirao Singham from the franchise about to shoot someone and wrote, “#Xclusiv… AJAY DEVGN - ROHIT SHETTY REUNITE FOR ‘SINGHAM AGAIN’… BIGGG NEWS… One of the most successful combinations ever - #AjayDevgn and director #RohitShetty - collaborate once again… For #SinghamAgain [yes, that’s the title]… Will start once #Ajay is free from #Bholaa.”

In one of the scenes in Sooryavanshi, Singham, who plays as a cameo, vows to finish off cross-border terrorists. So, it seems that the subject of Singham Again will deal with terrorism this time around. This also means that the film will be on a much larger scale than the earlier two films in the franchise, Singham and Singham Returns, which were released in 2022 and 2014 respectively.

Devgn’s character fights against a gangster-turned-politician Jaykant Shikre (Prakash Raj) in the first film. Singham Returns saw him up in arms against a fraud spiritual guru Babaji (Amole Gupte) and minister Prakash Rao (Zakir Hussain).

