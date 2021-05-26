A while ago, holiday pictures of the three legends Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman and Helen who are inseparable friends, holidaying in the Andamans went viral.

Asha Parekh, who is a very private person, is deeply affronted by the violation of their personal space. “These pictures are from a holiday we took in the end of March in the Andamans just before the lockdown. We thought it was a very private vacation. We just wanted to get out. Relax. We’ve no idea who took the pictures. It was probably some tourists. The place was swarming with vacationers. Aaj kal koi bhi photos le sakta hai bina ijaazat ke (nowadays, anyone can click your pictures without your consent),” says the star angrily.

On returning to Mumbai, the yesteryears’ screen queen was shocked when their holiday pictures went viral. “More than me, Waheeda Rehman and Helen were upset. They are far more private people than me. People were sharing the pictures and saying the three of us should star in a sequel to Dil Chahta Hai. Why Dil Chahta Hai?I don’t understand. It was more like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.”

Asha Parekh feels the era of social media has robbed public figures of their right to privacy. “Anybody can click a selfie with you. Pehle autograph mangte the, abb selfie. When you are with your family or close friends such intrusion feels like a violation.”

Having said this, the screen diva admits she had fun at the Andaman islands. “I went snorkeling with Waheeda for the first time. I had never done this before. Of course, I know how to swim. But I’ve a deep fear of deep waters. Luckily, I braved it. The experience of going undersea and swimming with exotic fish is something everyone should try at least once in their lifetime.”

