Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has allegedly filed a defamation complaint against Kamaal R Khan in Mumbai court over the latter's review on his latest release Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai. The legal team of Salman Khan sent a notice to KRK on Monday, May 25, 2021. According to the notice, Salman's team has mentioned the matter for urgent hearing before an additional sessions judge of the city civil court on May 27.

Acknowledging the same, Kamaal R Khan tweeted, “Salman Khan files a defamation case against me for Radhe’s review!"

“I said so many times that I never review film of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman khan filed defamation case on me for review of #Radhe means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence I won’t review his films anymore. My last video releasing today," he wrote.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life production private limited. The movie released on May 13, 2021 on the occasion of Eid.

