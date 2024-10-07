The Singham Again trailer which was unveiled on Monday featured a host of celebrities who are a part of this action entertainer. Along with the regulars in the movie like Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dayanand Shetty and others who are a part of the Singham franchise, this action entertainer also introduced some new characters of the Rohit Shetty copverse including ACP Satya played by Tiger Shroff. The latter who was also present at the launch shared his thoughts about being associated with this universe and film wherein he expressed gratitude.

Singham Again Trailer Launch: Tiger Shroff expresses gratitude as he gears up to play the perfect ‘Laxman’ to Singham in the Rohit Shetty copverse film

Tiger Shroff shared the stage with the entire cast of Singham Again, except Deepika Padukone who was missing from the trailer launch due to her maternity break. Calling it an ‘honor’ for him, the actor revealed that he is a big fan of everyone who is a part of the lead cast and expressed happiness over being associated with the film. “Thank you so much for coming. I would really like to thank Ajay Devgn Sir and Rohit Shetty Sir for giving me this opportunity and who thought I had the potential to play this role. I would also like to thank them for making me a part of this universe. I am a big fan of everyone standing on this stage. So, it is indeed a big honor for me to have received this chance of sharing the frame with each of them,” he said on stage.

Coming to his character in Singham Again, the trailer makes references to Tiger Shroff playing the ‘Laxman’ to ‘Ram’ aka Bajirao Singham who sets out on a mission to bring his wife Avni back from Danger Lanka played by Arjun Kapoor. The power packed cop puts together a perfect team that also comprises of his ‘Hanuman’ Ranveer Singh, ‘Jatayu’ Akshay Kumar, and Lady Singham Deepika Padukone, who join him in completing this operation. The action entertainer is slated for release on November 1 on Diwali.

