Sikandar: Kajal Aggarwal sparks excitement as she shares photo ahead of kicking off the shoot of Salman Khan starrer

The film will also see the fresh pairing of Salman Khan with Rashmika Mandanna with Kajal playing a key role in the upcoming entertainer.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Not too long ago, reports were abuzz with news of Kajal Aggarwal joining the cast of the highly-anticipated Sikandar. While the film marks the return of Salman Khan on the big screen after a year and half break, fans of the actor are eagerly excited to what the film has in store for them. By far, the updates on the film has piqued the interest of many and now adding to this curiosity around the project and confirming her presence, Kajal Aggarwal took to social media to share an intriguing update about the film.

Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram story to share a photo of her Icard from the sets of Sikandar, revealing her to be a part of the film. Readers would be aware that the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Entertainment. While the said Icard badge had the logo of the production house along with Kajal’s photo, the caption on the post read, “Sikandar Day 1”. While the actress only shared basic details, fans are now curious to know more about the kind of role she will be essaying in the film.

Meanwhile, news reports talking about Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan shooting together are garnering much attention. Considering that the movie explores their chemistry for the first time, fans are excited to see the magic of this fresh pairing. Adding to it, certain reports have stated that the actors are even shooting for songs together.

Sikandar will also see popular filmmaker A R Murugadoss return to Bollywood after a break and will mark his first collaboration with Salman Khan. While the film was announced on the auspicious occasion of Eid 2024, it is also expected to hit cinemas during the same occasion next year.

Also Read: Sikandar: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna shoot for festive dance number with 200 background dancers: Report

