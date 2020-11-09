Bollywood Hungama

Sidharth Malhotra signs a film with Shantanu Baghchi and Amar Butala

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has signed another film. While the actor awaits the release of Shershaah, he is reportedly signed a film with ad-film director Shantanu Baghchi. The film will be produced by Amar Butala.

Amar Butala has reportedly turned independent producer. While the details of the film have been kept under wraps, it seems to be based on true events.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra will soon begin shooting for Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is being helmed by Indra Kumar. He will also reportedly star in the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu blockbuster, DJ (Duvvada Jagannadham) and Arjun Vijay's Tamil film Thadam along with Mrunal Thakur. Adding to that, he also has reportedly signed an action espionage thriller with Ronnie Screwvala's production house.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will next star in Captain Vikram Batra biopic, Shershaah.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra’s Fankind campaign to raise funds for children battling cancer

More Pages: Shershaah Box Office Collection

