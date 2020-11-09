Mirzapur, the popular webseries on Amazon Prime Video, is in a bit of plan change. The plan was to drop Vikrant Massey’s character Bablu in Season 1 and Divyenndu Sharma’s character Munna in season 2. Things were going as per plot. Massey’s character quietly dropped out of the series in season 1 and no one missed him in season 2.

This is not the case with Divyenndu Sharma’s Munna. The character, with all his brutality and delusions of immortality, has become so popular as to demand a resurrection. That’s right! Fans of the Mirzapur series want Munna back, and from what is heard, he will be brought back in season 3.

How? One of the main actors from the series said, “I think Divyenndu would be back. I don’t know they will revive his character. But, the script writers will find a way. It happens all the time in soaps. Dead characters are brought back to life on popular demand. So why not in Mirzapur?”

Divyenndu’s sociopathic act in Mirzapur 2 is breaking the internet. The very talented actor suddenly finds himself in the midst of an unexpected level of popularity. On the large screen, we have seen him play scenestealing second leads to Akshay Kumar in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shahid Kapoor in Batti Gul Meter Chalu. In both the cases, he was superior to the films’ official hero. It’s only now after Mirzapur that he has got the recognition he deserves.

