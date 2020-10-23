Founded by Anshula Kapoor, online fundraising platform Fankind has launched yet another campaign and this time it’s with actor Sidharth Malhotra. Sidharth's fans now have an opportunity to interact with him over a video call, while helping raise funds for a cause that is close to Sidharth's heart - to provide nutrition & hot meals to children battling cancer.

Through this campaign, Malhotra will raise funds for Cuddles Foundation under their FoodHeals Program. The proceeds of this campaign will be used to provide trained nutritionists to government and charity cancer hospitals, share food and supplements with patients and families, and support cancer caregivers with the knowledge to make the right food choices.

To participate in the campaign, fans can donate on fankind.org/Sid and 5 lucky fans will get an opportunity to play dumb charades virtually with their favourite actor.

Sidharth says, “It’s humbling to be a part of a cause such as this which would help in supporting the children battling with cancer with all the nutrition they need. Childhood cancer is curable, however, 40% of the children battling this disease are malnourished, I am glad that I have got the opportunity to help these children through Fankind. Also, I am super excited to meet my fans for a games night, virtually of course.”

The campaign which goes live today will end on 30th October 2020.

