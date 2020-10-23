Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.10.2020 | 1:51 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Sidharth Malhotra’s Fankind campaign to raise funds for children battling cancer

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Founded by Anshula Kapoor, online fundraising platform Fankind has launched yet another campaign and this time it’s with actor Sidharth Malhotra. Sidharth's fans now have an opportunity to interact with him over a video call, while helping raise funds for a cause that is close to Sidharth's heart - to provide nutrition & hot meals to children battling cancer.

Sidharth Malhotra’s Fankind campaign to raise funds for children battling cancer

Through this campaign, Malhotra will raise funds for Cuddles Foundation under their FoodHeals Program. The proceeds of this campaign will be used to provide trained nutritionists to government and charity cancer hospitals, share food and supplements with patients and families, and support cancer caregivers with the knowledge to make the right food choices.

To participate in the campaign, fans can donate on fankind.org/Sid and 5 lucky fans will get an opportunity to play dumb charades virtually with their favourite actor.

Sidharth says, “It’s humbling to be a part of a cause such as this which would help in supporting the children battling with cancer with all the nutrition they need. Childhood cancer is curable, however, 40% of the children battling this disease are malnourished, I am glad that I have got the opportunity to help these children through Fankind. Also, I am super excited to meet my fans for a games night, virtually of course.”

The campaign which goes live today will end on 30th October 2020.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra wraps up Shershaah, the biopic on Captain Vikram Batra

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Katrina Kaif launches Kay Konversations to…

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh to…

Majority of screens and shows, early OTT…

Saif Ali Khan quashes rumours about buying…

Elli AvrRam proves her versatility in…

Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan tests…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification