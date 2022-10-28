In December 2020 maverick filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker announced that he would be making a film on the success of the popular FMCG chain brand Lijjat Papads. Presented under the banner of Ashutosh Gowariker Productions; the film, titled Karram Kurram was to be directed by Glenn Baretto and Ankush Mohla who have assisted Ashutosh in the past. In fact, the makers had also roped in Kiara Advani to feature in the project. Well, now we hear that the actress has decided to opt-out of the project.

Says a source close to the project to Bollywood Hungama, “Initially Kiara had signed on to feature in Karram Kurram. However, now she has decided to bow out of the same. Apparently, Kiara feels that the film isn’t commercial enough and she does not think that it will be a perfect fit for her as well.” Ask the source if the makers of the film will be announcing a new female lead for the venture and he adds, “So far the announcement of Kiara backing out has not been made official, but they will definitely announce a new lead once locked.”

As for the film, Karram Kurram narrates the story of a woman who started a women's cooperative organization to bring together six other housewives to earn for their households. Today, the mahila griha udyog organization has sustained the households of thousands of women for over six decades. As for Kiara Advani, the actress who was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo will next feature in Govinda Naam Mera, followed by the Telugu film RC15, and the Kartik Aaryan starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha.

