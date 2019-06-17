Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 17.06.2019 | 10:23 PM IST

Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani to kick off Shershaah 2nd schedule on the occasion of Vijay Divas

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani started shooting for the Vikram Batra biopic, Shershaah in May. Now, they are set to shoot the second schedule of the movie in Kargil after celebrating Vijay Divas on July 26. Since this is 20th anniversary of Vijay Divas, there will be prolonged celebrations of which Sid and Kiara are a part of.

The festivities will take place from July 25 to 27. Post this, Sid is supposed to stay on longer for about a month to wrap up the war sequences. Kiara, on the other hand, will finish her portions soon and return back.

On the work front, Sidharth will also be seen with Tara Sutaria in Marjawaan. There are rumours that they are a couple in real life too so masses expect a crackling chemistry between them on screen. Kiara, on the other hand, will be seen in Kabir Singh which is set to release on June 21.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra commences the shoot for Shershaah with mahurat pooja

More Pages: Shershaah Box Office Collection

