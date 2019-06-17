Aamir Khan buys a commercial property worth Rs. 35 crores, here’s why

Aamir Khan has bought an office space worth Rs. 35 crores on the SV Road, Santacruz. The huge space was bought recently under the name of Aamir Khan Production Pvt Ltd and has already paid the stamp duty amounting to Rs 2.1 crores.

The commercial space entails four offices on second and third floor at Prime Plaza located on SV road. Sources claim that this acquisition is purely for commercial purposes and that it is mostly to expand the business of his production house or to explore other business options. The actor was said to have been on a look out for a commercial property since a long time.

This particular office space belonged to a shipping company. On work front, Aamir is very busy with his next project Lal Singh Chaddha. This is a Hindi remake of the American classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

Buzz is that Kareena Kapoor Khan has been considered to play his romantic lead in the movie. But there is no confirmation on this yet.

