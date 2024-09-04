comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Alia Bhatt launches ‘It Feels Right’ campaign in association with SuperBottoms

The campaign seeks to highlight the brand's core values by emphasizing the exceptional comfort, quality and sustainability of its products.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

SuperBottoms, a leading sustainable D2C reusable cloth diaper brand launches its new campaign, 'It Feels Right' starring their investor and brand ambassador, Alia Bhatt. This campaign is a heartfelt celebration of the comfort, quality, and eco-friendly values that define the brand’s product line.

The ‘It Feels Right’ campaign by Super Bottoms is crafted to celebrate the emotional and physical satisfaction that comes with choosing the best for one's baby. SuperBottoms new brand campaign comprises a total of 3 ads featuring Alia Bhatt. This campaign has been conceptualized by Leo Burnett.


The brand's commitment to sustainability and excellence ensures that every Super Bottoms product not only meets rigorous quality standards but also supports a greener planet. Pallavi Utagi, CEO & Co-founder, SuperBottoms, explained the thought behind the campaign, "At SuperBottoms, we understand that parenting is driven by the deep desire to provide the best for your child. Our latest campaign captures the innate satisfaction that comes from choosing products that combine unparalleled comfort with eco-friendly values. We are committed to help families make informed choices that are beneficial for their children and environmentally responsible."


Alia Bhatt added, "As a mother, I'm thrilled to join SuperBottoms in their mission to build a sustainable future for our children. Their commitment to creating eco-friendly diapers that don't compromise on safety or comfort empowers us as parents to make meaningful choices. I'm excited to be part of this positive change for our kids and the planet."


At its core, the campaign highlights how high-quality cloth diapers are made of organic cotton, absorbent, economical and no chemicals present in it as compared to disposable diapers. The brand has over 500 retail stores across India, making its products accessible to parents nationwide.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt praises mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor, calls her ‘beauty inspiration always’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

