The dashing Siddhant Chaturvedi celebrates his 30th birthday today, that is, April 29. The actor appeared in two web series in the initial days of his career. But he became a household name with his performance in Gully Boy (2019). Ever since, he has done 6 films till now, 2 of which are yet to release. And now, Bollywood Hungama has learnt a fascinating trivia about Sidhant which will surely be worth a read.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Siddhant Chaturvedi was the first choice to play the role of the antagonist Jim in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The blockbuster was produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films. The maverick producer had signed him for Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021), co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Sharvari Wagh. He felt that Siddhant Chaturvedi is a fine actor and can be an apt choice for the villain’s role in Pathaan. Also, he’s physically well-built and would look convincing in the face-off scenes with Shah Rukh Khan.”

The source continued, “Siddhant Chaturvedi, obviously, was floored by the offer and felt honoured that a producer like Aditya Chopra offered him such a plum role in such a big film. However, he declined Pathaan after much thought and deliberation as he felt that he wanted to do hero-based roles. He was not sure if playing an antagonist so early in his career would be a good idea. Therefore, he decided to let go of the offer.”

John Abraham was then approached for the role of Jim. He accepted it and got immense praise for his performance. Pathaan also starred Deepika Padukone and was directed by Siddharth Anand. It was released on January 25, 2023, and broke several box office records. It is the highest Hindi film grosser ever.

Coming back to Siddhant Chaturvedi, he debuted with the web series Life Sahi Hai followed by Inside Edge. In Gully Boy, he played the role of MC Sher. Despite having a supporting role in this Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer, the actor left a huge mark. Siddhant was then seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 followed by Deepika Padukone-Ananya Panday starrer Gehraiyaan (2022) and Phone Bhoot (2022), co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. Siddhant Chaturvedi’s upcoming films are Yudhra, co-starring Malavika Mohanan and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, co-starring Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.

