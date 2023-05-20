comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.05.2023 | 5:38 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Jawan Bholaa Pathaan Adipurush Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Satyaprem Ki Katha makers drop first poster featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 anniversary

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Satyaprem Ki Katha makers drop first poster featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 anniversary

en Bollywood News Satyaprem Ki Katha makers drop first poster featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 anniversary

Last year, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released today, that is May 20.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

It's just been a day since the teaser of Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures' upcoming Satyaprem Ki Katha was released which totally took over the audience giving them a glimpse of this pure romantic love story. The makers have now released the poster of this upcoming musical romance. As the audience truly relished the amazing chemistry of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the teaser, the makers have chosen a perfect date for the release of the poster which is the first anniversary of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. 

Satyaprem Ki Katha makers drop first poster featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 anniversary

Satyaprem Ki Katha makers drop first poster featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 anniversary

The audience got to see the poster launch on the same day when Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released in 2022, the film that brought this hit Jodi to the big screen for the first time. This is indeed a special moment to grab our eyes as it was May 20, 2022, when Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released and this year on May 20, 2023, the poster of Satyaprem Ki Katha has been released. The poster looks absolutely a worthy one to fall in love with. Featuring the magical couple Kartik Aaryan, and Kiara Advani, the poster has yet again reminisced all the love and romantic vibes.

Satyaprem Ki Katha also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. Satyaprem Ki Katha will be releasing in theatres on June 29, 2023.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani unveil the musical journey of love in Satyaprem Ki Katha; watch teaser now

More Pages: Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection , Satyaprem Ki Katha Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Diana Penty cast opposite Ajay Devgn in…

Shah Rukh Khan becomes new brand ambassador…

Shah Rukh Khan allegedly begged former NCB…

Roshni Rastogi joins the cast of Colors'…

Ajay Devgn’s NY Cinemas to launch its…

Adipurush: Ajay-Atul and over 30 chorus…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification