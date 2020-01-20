Bollywood Hungama

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar’s grandmother passes away, Dhadak actor pens heartfelt note

ByMonica Yadav

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar’s maternal grandmother Khadija Azeem, Neelima Azeem’s mother, passed away recently. Ishaan, who was close to her, penned a heartfelt tribute.

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar's grandmother passes away, Dhadak actor pens heartfelt note

Remembering his grandmother, Ishaan wrote, “Ammi, you instilled wit, fire, knowledge, perseverance, purpose and meaning in all of us. Freedom fighter, writer, translator, editor, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, friend, confidant – you were so many things and more. They don’t make them like you anymore. Blessed to have had you in my life. I’ll carry a small piece of your vast presence with me always. You’ll never be forgotten by anybody whose life you deeply impacted.”

Ishaan also shared photographs of his late grandmother. “In the first picture on the left, my Nani – Khadija Azeem – with her sister and my grand aunt, Shahida ammi. Here she is beaming proudly at her elder grandson’s wedding reception. The second picture is her with her two children, my Mamoo and my mother. And the third is her with her favourite aunt and mom,” he wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ammi.. you instilled wit, fire, knowledge, perseverance, purpose and meaning in all of us. Freedom fighter, writer, translator, editor.. sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, friend, confidant – you were so many things and more. They don’t make them like you anymore. Blessed to have had you in my life. I’ll carry a small piece of your vast presence with me always. You’ll never be forgotten by anybody whose life you deeply impacted. In the first picture on the left, my Nani – Khadija Azeem – with her sister and my grand aunt, Shahida ammi. Here she is beaming proudly at her elder grandson’s wedding reception. The second picture is her with her two children, my Mamoo and my mother. And the third is her with her favourite aunt and mom.

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on

Shahid Kapoor, meanwhile, is currently recovering from an injury sustained during the Jersey shooting.

ALSO READ: Jersey actor Shahid Kapoor hides his face from paparazzi after getting 13 stitches, arrives back in Mumbai

