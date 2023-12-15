Shreyas Talpade started feeling uneasy after returning from the shoot of Welcome To The Jungle.

In a shocking piece of news, actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack today evening. As per a report in Hindustan Times, the actor was shooting for the multi-starrer Welcome To The Jungle and was fine throughout the shoot. However, the 47-year-old actor started feeling uneasy after he returned home from the shoot and was taken to the Bellevue Hospital. The report also said that he underwent angioplasty after being brought to the hospital.

Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack after Welcome To The Jungle shoot, undergoes angioplasty: Report

A source told the publication, “He shot through the day, was absolutely fine and joking around with everyone on the set. He even shot sequences that had a bit of action. After finishing the shoot, he went back home and told his wife that he was feeling uneasy. She rushed him to the hospital but he collapsed on the way.” The publication quoted a staff member from the hospital saying, “Shreyas Talpade is admitted. He was brought late in the evening. His health update is awaited.”

An official update regarding Shreyas’ health is awaited.

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Jio Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Welcome To The Jungle has a long list of cast that also includes Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rajpal Yadav, Lara Dutta, among others.

