In a display of solidarity with the victims of violence against women, singer Shreya Ghoshal has announced the postponement of her upcoming concert in Kolkata. The concert, originally scheduled for September 14, will now be rescheduled to a later date in October. The singer's statement, released on Saturday morning, expressed her deep anguish and sorrow over the brutal rape and murder of a doctor in the city.

“I am deeply affected by the gruesome and heinous incident that recently took place in Kolkata. Being a woman myself, the very thought of the sheer brutality that she must have gone through is unthinkable and sends shivers down my spine. With an aching heart and with deep sorrow, my promoters and I wish to reschedule our concert ‘Shreya Ghoshal Live, All Hearts Tour Ishq FM Grand Concert’ which was originally scheduled for the 14th of September 2024 to a new date in October 2024,” her statement read.

"As a woman myself, I cannot fathom the horror she must have endured," Ghoshal said, her voice filled with emotion. The postponement, she explained, was not merely a personal decision but a collective stand against the pervasive threat of violence against women. “It is imperative for me to join you all in solidarity,” she asserted, emphasizing the need for society to unite in demanding justice and ensuring the safety of all women.

Shreya Ghoshal's decision comes at a time when the issue of women's security has taken center stage in India. The recent cases of sexual assault and harassment, both in Kolkata and the Malayalam film industry, have sparked widespread outrage and calls for stricter measures to protect women's rights.

