comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 31.08.2024 | 1:36 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Stree 2 Khel Khel Mein Vedaa Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Bhuvan Bam starrer Taaza Khabar season 2 to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 27, 2024

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Bhuvan Bam starrer Taaza Khabar season 2 to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 27, 2024

en Bollywood News Bhuvan Bam starrer Taaza Khabar season 2 to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 27, 2024

The series also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Deven Bhojani, Shilpa Shukla, Prathamesh Parab, Nitya Mathur.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Vasya embarks on a new journey as his destiny takes a new turn in the upcoming action-drama Hotstar Specials’ Taaza Khabar. Fate plays its role as it alters the course of Vasya’s life and he is left to dabble with his secret power, destroying his relationships with his loved ones, leaving his life at stake. One of the most anticipated series, Taaza Khabar Season 2 starring Bhuvan Bam is back and set to stream from 27th September 2024, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bhuvan Bam starrer Taaza Khabar season 2 to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 27, 2024

Bhuvan Bam starrer Taaza Khabar season 2 to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 27, 2024

Produced by Rohit Raj & Bhuvan Bam under the banner BB Ki Vines productions, directed by Himank Gaur and written by the duo Hussain & Abbas Dalal, starring the social media sensation Bhuvan Bam along with Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Deven Bhojani, Shilpa Shukla, Prathamesh Parab, Nitya Mathur, and others in pivotal roles.

Bhuvan Bam said, “Taaza Khabar is just not a series, it depicts the graph of my life. Playing Vasya was effortless because for most parts he is a mirror to me. His ambition to reach the stars and his zeal to live a better life and serve his family to the fullest is all I ever dreamt of. I am so grateful to the audiences for the outpouring of love they have showered on Vasant Gawade on Disney+ Hotstar. This time, they will experience newer complexities in the character and I can’t wait for audiences to witness that.”

Producer Rohit Raj said, “We were super stoked and overwhelmed to see the amount of love for our labour of love. I have always looked at Taaza Khabar as a journey of rags-to-riches journey, with a twist and local flavour of Mumbai. Our sole vision for Taaza Khabar as a franchise is to draw experiences from our daily simpleton life, elaborate on them and have subtle takes on them. Looking at Bhuvan’s journey through Taaza Khabar has been so enriching from an acting perspective, his journey is only going to grow onwards and upwards from here. Through our collaboration with Disney+ Hotstar, we sincerely hope and pray that it opens doors for more fun shows and movies together.”

ALSO READ: Bhuvan Bam trademarks his onscreen character, Titu Mama

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: The Buckingham Murders goes the…

Ali Abbas Zafar returns to Aditya Chopra’s…

Rimi Sen files Rs 50 crores lawsuit against…

Kangana Ranaut claims Emergency DENIED…

AP Dhillon unveils EP 'The Brownprint'…

Priya Atlee announces clothing brand Red…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification