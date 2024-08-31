The shooting for Maalik is currently underway, with extensive filming schedules planned across various locations in India.

Actor Rajkummar Rao is set to delve into uncharted territory with his upcoming film, Maalik. This gritty action-thriller, a joint venture between Tips Films and Northern Lights Films, will see Rao in a role that is sure to leave audiences captivated and intrigued.

Rajkummar Rao turns ferocious gangster in Bhakshak director Pulkit’s gritty action-thriller Maalik, see first look poster

Known for his versatility and ability to bring complex characters to life, Rao will be stepping into the shoes of a formidable gangster. This departure from his usual roles promises to showcase a new facet of his acting prowess. The film's intense narrative, combined with Rao's powerful performance, is expected to create a cinematic experience that is both thrilling and thought-provoking.

Director Pulkit is at the helm of this project. The shooting for Maalik is currently underway, with extensive filming schedules planned across various locations in India. The production team is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the film's visual aesthetic and atmosphere are as immersive as possible.

Kumar Taurani of Tips Films and Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films are the driving forces behind this ambitious project.

