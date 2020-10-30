Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.10.2020 | 8:15 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Akshay Kumar to endorse Horlicks?

Bollywood News
BySatish Sundaresan

Superstar Akshay Kumar, who had made his debut in Bollywood with Saugandh, has always tried to keep his ‘promise’ to deliver the kind of films that the audiences yearn to see. Trade pundits say that the secret of his success lies majorly in the following: his no-nonsense approach towards his work and his utmost sincerity and dedication towards any role. These are the factors which make him the ‘go-to’ man for every filmmaker and brand manager.

Akshay Kumar to endorse Horlicks

As per Bollywood Hungama’s reliable sources, Akshay Kumar is now all set to be the brand ambassador of the FMCG major ‘Horlicks’. The source added that it is his mass appeal and fitness that made the makers of ‘Horlicks’ unanimously choose Akshay Kumar to be the face of their brand. The official announcement of the same is being awaited.

On the film front, Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in Laxmmi Bomb, which has now been renamed as Laxmii.

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra and Bobby…

Rhiti makes her debut with Palash Mucchal's…

Syska Group announces actor Rajkummar Rao as…

Ameesha Patel calls her experience of…

Shri Rajput Karni Sena send legal notice to…

Shraddha Kapoor to play Bollywood's newest…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification