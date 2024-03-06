Palmonas, the demi-fine jewellery startup, has announced the addition of Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor as its co-founder. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the industry, with Kapoor's involvement stemming from a serendipitous interaction on Instagram.

Shraddha Kapoor roped in as co-founder by demi fine jewellery start-up Palmonas

Founded by Pallavi Mohadikar and Dr Amol Patwari, the demi-fine jewellery brand uses surgical-grade stainless steel elegantly plated with 18k gold tone and sterling silver plated with gold vermeil which is a 2.5-micron thick layer of 18K gold. This unique combination not only sets it apart in the industry but also establishes a standard of affordable luxury accessible to a diverse audience. Celebrated for its exquisite designs, superior craftsmanship, and affordable prices, PALMONAS has gained widespread acclaim for its contemporary and minimalistic jewellery collections made from sterling silver, stainless steel, and gold vermeil.

Pallavi Mohadikar, Founder of Palmonas, shared the exciting journey of discovering Shraddha Kapoor's association with the brand. “It all started when we received several orders with the initials S. Kapoor, sparking excitement that it could be the renowned actress Shraddha Kapoor herself. Shraddha always interacts with her fans on her Instagram and she replied to a fan’s comment on her reel in which she was flaunting our jewellery, and mentioned it in an Instagram story. To our surprise and delight, it was indeed Shraddha, confirming that she's been a loyal user of our products," said Pallavi Mohadikar.

Shraddha Kapoor said, “I was searching for simple, good quality and reasonably priced jewellery on the internet because I was so fed up of my daily wear jewellery breaking or getting spoiled. I came across PALMONAS and was just blown away by their products. I went crazy purchasing so many pieces because I fell in love with their design sensibility as well and felt like I had so many options for my different moods and for different days. For me the product is everything and the fact that Pallavi and Amol have nailed that got me very charged up and excited to partner with them.”

Shraddha further reiterates, “Bringing demi-fine jewellery to India to make luxury jewellery available at a fraction of the price, without compromising on the quality. I felt was needed in this space without harming the environment.”

Dr Amol Patwari, founder of Palmonas, said, “We're honoured to have Shraddha Kapoor join our journey and deeply grateful for the continued support of all our customers. I am thankful for the continued support of customers and excited about our journey ahead. Together, we'll continue to create products that empower and inspire individuals to embrace their unique stories."

