Tamannaah Bhatia is on a signing spree. The actress, who juggles work between Hindi and South film industries, has reported signed her next with filmmaker Neeraj Pandey. The actress will be the lead actress on the project while the hunt for the lead actor is on. The filmmaker is reportedly looking to cast the male lead from his Special Ops cast.

Tamannaah Bhatia to star in Neeraj Pandey’s next as the leading lady: Report

According to a report in Hindustan Times, a source revealed, “Tamannaah will be the female lead in his film. The film’s title has not been finalised yet. The rest of the star cast members are still being decided amongst the team.”

The film has already gone on floors. “The shoot of the film has already started and the first day was on February 24. The movie will be released towards the end of this year. It is not a theatrical release and the film will premiere on a leading OTT platform,” the source added.

The team is being tight-lipped about the project. “Everything is being kept under wraps as they don’t want anything to go out about the film,” adding, “They want to keep everything hidden, in fact there were jammers on the sets so that no one inside can shoot or communicate anything about the project. There were a limited number of people on the sets of day one of the shoot.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will next star in Aranmanai 4, John Abraham starrer Vedaa and a few more projects.

