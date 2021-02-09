Shraddha Kapoor joins the league of actresses like Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif who have invested in brands they believe in. On Tuesday, Shraddha took to her Instagram handle to announce that she has partnered with the beverage brand Shunya.

The Baaghi 3 actress went live on Instagram with Siddhesh Sharma, the CEO of Shunya, to announce she has partnered with the brand and talked about the many health benefits of the drinks by Shunya.

"This is the first time I am partnering with a brand. When you endorse a brand, you endorse it as a brand ambassador and definitely that is special. But for me this is my first partnership. By partnership I mean I have invested in Shunya and this is the first time I am doing something like this,” Shraddha said while announcing the news.

“The values of Shunya completely align with who I am. My journey with health, fitness, self love all started from there. I am super excited to be associated with Shunya,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)



Shunya drinks are herb infused and fizzy beverages that contain zero calories, zero sugar, zero artificial sweeteners and are power packed with vitamins, electrolytes and natural antioxidants. According to their website, the brand stands completely for healthy, unbelievably tasty and totally pure drinks.

