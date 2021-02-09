Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.02.2021 | 10:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Ariana Grande to release ’34+35′ remix music video featuring Doja Cat and Meghan Thee Stallion on February 12; deluxe version of ‘Positions’ drops on February 19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Pop singer Ariana Grande achieved her fifth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart when she dropped her surprise album 'Positions' along with the lead track with the same name. The album dropped on October 30. She did a remix version of the song '34+35' with musicians Doja Cat and Meghan Thee Stallion. Now, she is all set to drop deluxe version of the album and a new music video.

Ariana Grande to release '34+35' remix music video featuring Doja Cat and Meghan Thee Stallion on February 12; deluxe version of 'Positions' drops on February 19

Announcing the music video for the remix of '34+35', Ariana Grande revealed she will dropping the much-awaited video on February 12. It features Doja Cat and Meghan Thee Stallion. The deluxe version of the chart topping album drops on February 19.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

All three musicians recently filmed the music video and Ariana Grande teased the music video with some photos. In the pictures, you see them sitting in front of a vintage TV.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande is engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez, flaunts her massive diamond ring

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash…

Shraddha Kapoor invests in beverage brand…

ED receives complaint of The White Tiger…

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to kick off…

Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt come together…

Owners of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor’s…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification