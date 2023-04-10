On Monday, the Delhi High Court dismissed the contempt case filed against filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri over his comments against Justice S Muralidhar, a former judge of the Delhi High Court who is now the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court. Vivek tendered an in-person apology before the Delhi High Court for his tweets. The court also cautioned Agnihotri to remain careful in future.

The court said, “He states that he has the utmost respect for the institution of the judiciary and didn't intend to willfully offend the majesty of the court. The notice to show cause issued to him is hereby recalled. He stands discharged as alleged contemptnor.”

For the unversed, in 2018, Vivek Agnihotri tweeted claiming that Justice S. Muralidhar granted bail to Gautam Navlakha in the Bhima Koregaon case because his wife is friends with Navlakha. The court took notice of this and started proceedings against Agnihotri, Anand Ranganathan, and Swarajya. The court asked Agnihotri to apologise, and last year, he withdrew his statement and apologised to the court.

During a hearing of a case, a bench consisting of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh asked Vivek to remain present in court. However, he was not present on March 16, 2023, due to medical reasons. His lawyer apologised on his behalf and stated that Vivek had the flu but was willing to appear virtually in court. The court has decided to hear the case only when Vivek appears in person, and they are now being strict in their orders without asking questions.

On April 10, the hearing began in the Delhi High Court. But the same thing happened again. Vivek's lawyer said that he cannot come himself because he has a high fever. But the court ordered him to appear today. After this, Vivek reached the court and apologised for the tweets against Justice Muralidhar. Followed by his apology, the court ordered him to be cautious in the future.

