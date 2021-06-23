Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 23.06.2021 | 3:58 PM IST

Shin Min Ah, Kim Seon Ho, Lee Sang Yi starrer Hometown Cha Cha to stream on Netflix along with tvN simultaneously 

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

A romantic comedy is coming to Netflix. Korean drama starring Shin Min Ah, Kim Seon Ho, Lee Sang Yi titled Hometown Cha Cha will stream simultaneously on Netflix and South Korean drama channel tvN. The announcement was made on June 23.

Shin Min Ah, Kim Seon Ho, Lee Sang Yi starrer Hometown Cha Cha to stream on Netflix along with tvN simultaneously 

Sharing some pictures from the script reading session, the announcement read, "Opposites-attract rom-com HOMETOWN CHA-CHA-CHA is coming to Netflix!"

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Swoon (@theswoonnetflix)

Shin Min Ah will essay the role of a dentist Yoon Hye Jin, who is all about beauty and brains. Her character is bold and lovable but clumsy as well. Soaring high on Start-Up series success, Kim Seon Ho takes the lead role of Hong Doo Shik who is unemployed but an expert at odd jobs and helps everyone around him in the town. Lee Sang Yi plays Ji Sung Hyun, a top variety show producing director.

The series also stars Gong Min Jung, Kim Young Ok, Jo Han Chul, In Gyo Jin, Lee Bong Ryun, Cha Chung Hwa, Lee Yong Yi, Shin Shin Ae, and Kang Hyung Suk. It will be helmed by Yoo Je Won and written by Shin Ha Eun.

ALSO READ: Kim Seon-ho to have a cameo in Im Siwan and Shin Se-kyung’s Korean drama Run On

