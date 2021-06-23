Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 23.06.2021 | 4:07 PM IST

Gurdeep Kohli to essay a negative role in Sony’s Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye has managed to garner popularity. The show is all set for a new twist in its plot as actor Gurdeep Kohli will be soon making an entry. Gurdeep's entry will spice up things between Amrit aka Gracy Goswami and Randheer aka Zaan Khan.

Gurdeep Kohli to essay a negative role in Sony’s Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye (2)

Gurdeep will enter the show as Kaveri Pratab Singh who will be an antagonist in Amrit and Randheer’s life after the death of Veer's aka Kunal Jaisingh. The storyline will focus on how Kaveri’s greed makes her want to get a hold of Rani Nalini’s throne. It would be interesting for the viewers to watch how her entry would generate the much-anticipated drama in the show.

Talking about her entry, Gurdeep Kohli said, "I am very excited to play the role of Kaveri. This is going to be unique as well as challenging because of the grey shade my character will bring out. She is not only negative in nature but greedy as well, and it will be very interesting for the viewers to see the storm she brings about in the lives of Amrit, Randheer and Nalini. As much as I am enjoying shooting, I hope the viewers to accept my portrayal of Kaveri as well.”

Also Read: Nia Sharma exudes the diva energy in latest criss cross satin pink mini dress

