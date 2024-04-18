Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda Shetty were seen arriving at Salman Khan's residence, Galaxy Apartments, in Mumbai.

The incident of gun fire outside Salman Khan’s house left everyone, including his fans, family and industry friends, concerned. Following the incident, Shilpa Shetty visited Salman today at his residence with her mother.

Shilpa Shetty visits Salman Khan’s residence with her mother after the firing incident

Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty have been there for each other through their difficult times. In the midst of their personal crises with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), she was seen visiting his residence. On Thursday, ED attached Shipa and her husband Raj Kundra's bungalow and flat, along with equity shares worth approximately Rs. 98 crores in connection with a money-laundering investigation related to the suspected crypto assets Ponzi scheme.

For those who came in late, last week, two people on a bike opened fire at Galaxy Apartments, raising security fears for Salman and his family. Following this, the Kutch Police detained two individuals as suspects in the case and turned them over to the Mumbai Crime Branch for further investigation. Following a medical test, Mumbai's Killa Court remanded the two suspects, named as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) from Bihar, in the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch till April 25.

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Sukhee. It showed her as a housewife seeking self-discovery through an escape. Meanwhile, Salman's absence at the box office was felt by his fans during this Eid. However, he didn't disappoint them and revealed that his next film Sikandar is slated for release on next Eid.

Shilpa and Salman have shared the screen space in films like Auzaar (1997), Garv: Pride and Honour (2004), Phir Milenge (2004), and Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar (2006).

