Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.06.2021 | 12:50 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Bellbottom Haseen Dillruba Toofan Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Shilpa Shetty and Paresh Rawal starrer Hungama 2 to release on July 23; trailer to release tomorrow

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shilpa Shetty's much-awaited screen comeback will happen in July with the release of Hungama 2. Owing to the pandemic, the film will skip its theatrical release and will be exclusively released on Disney+Hotstar. On Wednesday, the makers unveiled a new poster of the film also starring Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffry, and Pranitha Subhash among others.

Shilpa SHetty and Paresh Rawal satrrer Hungama 2 to release on July 23; trailer to release tomorrow

Directed by none other than Priyadarshan, the kings of comedy are coming together and it's going to be double Hungama with a new twist. Gear up for Confusion, Chaos, Laughter, and more! Starring Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jaffrey, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Ashutosh Rana, and more, the makers are set to release the trailer tomorrow. The film will be released on July 23 only on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.


It's a sequel to the 2003 cult comedy, which starred Akshaye Khanna, Rimi Sen, Paresh Rawal, and Aftab Shivdasani in lead. Interestingly, Akshaye will be seen making a cameo appearance in Hungama 2. Apart from Hungama, Ramesh Taurani's horror-comedy, Bhoot Police too is gearing up for a premiere on Disney+ Hotstar around the month of September.

ALSO READ: SCOOP: Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2 sold to Disney+ Hotstar for Rs. 30 crores

More Pages: Hungama 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former roommate…

Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB has managed…

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput’s…

NCB questions late actor Sushant Singh…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth…

Actor Dalip Tahil’s son Dhruv arrested for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification