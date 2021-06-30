Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.06.2021 | 1:33 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Bellbottom Haseen Dillruba Toofan Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Shah Rukh Khan to be seen in a music video soon

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shah Rukh Khan has been winning hearts by entertaining people from around the world. He attracts fandom across age groups, with an army of loyal fans who love and swoon over him, rightfully making him the Baadshah of Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan to be seen in a music video soon

SRK’s love for his fans has taken him back to the studios, and a little B-town birdie tells us that Shah Rukh Khan will be back on the screen soon. He was seen at a studio recently, working on a project for India’s leading hair color brand, Streax. SRK and Streax announced a partnership to launch a campaign, inspiring men to be confident and charming as King Khan himself! And the best way to do it takes just
five minutes with the easy-to-use shampoo hair color.

What is even more exciting for millions of Shah Rukh fans is that he will be seen in a cool new avatar, dropping a unique song video in his inimitable style! King Khan is super excited for the music video to reach his fans, who he dearly loves. Keep your screens ready and your speakers tuned up!

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham starrer Pathan to have four action directors

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former roommate…

Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB has managed…

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput’s…

NCB questions late actor Sushant Singh…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth…

Actor Dalip Tahil’s son Dhruv arrested for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification