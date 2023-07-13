Shilpa Shetty has been announced as the brand ambassador by tech-enabled construction solutions company, IVAS. The private label brand, IVAS, specializes in a wide range of home renovation products including Tiles, Sanitaryware, Bath Fittings, Electricals, Modular Kitchen and Furniture, and Designer hardware.

Shilpa Shetty onboard as the brand ambassador for tech-enabled constructions company IVAS

Aaditya Sharda, Co-Founder of Infra.Market, said, " IVAS is driving growth and leading the edge by providing an extensive range of innovative products for home solutions. We are thrilled to welcome the multi-talented Shilpa Shetty Kundra, whose iconic style and grace are evident in all her endeavors. Her outstanding achievements have earned her trust and loyalty which reflect the values we aim to uphold through IVAS.”

Aaditya Sharda further added, “A complete range of home solutions from one brand, IVAS empowers customers by fostering informed choices and cultivating lasting connections.”

Keeping true to the aspirations of consumers, her presence enhances the brand identity, exemplifying our unwavering dedication to providing excellence and grandeur. Speaking on the association, Shilpa Shetty, said, “I am delighted to partner with a progressive brand, IVAS that is striving to inspire and redefine the home interior landscape. I admire their approach of blending science and lifestyle to create customized spaces that elevate design schemes. It's exciting to be part of a brand that not only embraces aspirations but also nurtures innovation. I am super excited to embark on this journey with a leading startup, Infra.Market and represent IVAS.”

The collaboration is said to span across television, print media, digital platforms, out-of-home displays, and in-store experiences, showcasing their elegance and credibility in this partnership. This Actress- entrepreneur, has an exciting year ahead of her. She will be seen in three projects, Sukhee, Indian Police Force, and KD, each with a different storyline and genre, while she is currently seen on television judging India’s Got Talent.

