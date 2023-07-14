comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 14.07.2023 | 9:15 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Satyaprem Ki Katha Adipurush OMG 2 Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Nitesh Tiwari says he chose World War II reference in Bawaal as it was ‘fresh for the audience’; removed Jallianwala Bagh reference from earlier draft

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Nitesh Tiwari says he chose World War II reference in Bawaal as it was ‘fresh for the audience’; removed Jallianwala Bagh reference from earlier draft

en Bollywood News Nitesh Tiwari says he chose World War II reference in Bawaal as it was ‘fresh for the audience’; removed Jallianwala Bagh reference from earlier draft

Bawaal will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories worldwide on 21 July.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

National award-winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s love story, Bawaal was launched at the iconic Queen Elizabeth II in Dubai. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Though the audience will have to wait for July 21 when the film premieres on Prime Video, the trailer had references to World War II which intrigued and confused the audience.

Nitesh Tiwari says he chose World War II reference in Bawaal as it was ‘fresh for the audience’; removed Jallianwala Bagh reference from earlier draft

Nitesh Tiwari says he chose World War II reference in Bawaal as it was ‘fresh for the audience’; removed Jallianwala Bagh reference from earlier draft

While talking to Galatta Plus, he talked about why he chose World War II instead of any of the wars India was a part of. He said that it would have been “very easy to incorporate” but he did not. “Rather than him teaching World War 2 in the school, he could have been teaching any of our historical stuff. My biggest thing was there is something fresh which I always crave to bring to my audience, both story-wise as well as visually,” he said.

“There has been such lovely stuff which has already been done and in plenty of numbers by some of our very renowned filmmakers in our country on the historical wars which our country has been a part of. I personally felt that I would not be able to being anything new on screen if I were to do that,” he said.

He added, “We have done Indo-Pak wars and Indo-China war and Kargil and everything, and some very good stuff has been done, I just felt that maybe you know if I were to bring something fresh for the audience, this was a way to go.”

He also said that he removed the Jallianwala Bagh reference from his earlier draft. “In one of the earlier drafts, there was a reference to Jallianwala Bagh which I removed after Sardar Udham came. It no longer remained fresh,” he said.

Starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, Bawaal is a timeless love story by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures. Bawaal will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories worldwide on 21 July.

ALSO READ: Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwari showers praise for Janhvi Kapoor; says, “Wanted someone whose eyes speak”

More Pages: Bawaal Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shilpa Shetty onboard as the brand…

30 Years of Maya Memsaab EXCLUSIVE: Deepa…

Ask SRK: Here’s what Shah Rukh Khan said to…

AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan confesses taking…

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya to work…

Fresh from the success of Jubilee, Wamiqa…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification