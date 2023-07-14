Nitesh Tiwari says he chose World War II reference in Bawaal as it was ‘fresh for the audience’; removed Jallianwala Bagh reference from earlier draft

National award-winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s love story, Bawaal was launched at the iconic Queen Elizabeth II in Dubai. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Though the audience will have to wait for July 21 when the film premieres on Prime Video, the trailer had references to World War II which intrigued and confused the audience.

While talking to Galatta Plus, he talked about why he chose World War II instead of any of the wars India was a part of. He said that it would have been “very easy to incorporate” but he did not. “Rather than him teaching World War 2 in the school, he could have been teaching any of our historical stuff. My biggest thing was there is something fresh which I always crave to bring to my audience, both story-wise as well as visually,” he said.

“There has been such lovely stuff which has already been done and in plenty of numbers by some of our very renowned filmmakers in our country on the historical wars which our country has been a part of. I personally felt that I would not be able to being anything new on screen if I were to do that,” he said.

He added, “We have done Indo-Pak wars and Indo-China war and Kargil and everything, and some very good stuff has been done, I just felt that maybe you know if I were to bring something fresh for the audience, this was a way to go.”

He also said that he removed the Jallianwala Bagh reference from his earlier draft. “In one of the earlier drafts, there was a reference to Jallianwala Bagh which I removed after Sardar Udham came. It no longer remained fresh,” he said.

Starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, Bawaal is a timeless love story by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures. Bawaal will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories worldwide on 21 July.

