Amid the Raj Kundra pornography racket case, more trouble is brewing for Shilpa Shetty and her family. A team of Lucknow Police has reached Mumbai in order to question Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda Shetty in an alleged fraud case related to the wellness center. Reportedly, two FIRs have been registered at Hazratganj and Vibhutikhand police stations in Lucknow. One team has already reached Mumbai for questioning and another one will soon reach in order to question the Bollywood actress and her mother.

According to News18, "Shilpa Shetty and her mother took crores of rupees from two people in the name of opening a branch of the wellness center, but the promise was not fulfilled. In this case, Jyotsna Chauhan, a resident of Omaxe Heights at Vibhutikhand police station, and Rohit Veer Singh at Hazratganj police station had filed a case for alleged cheating. Now Hazratganj Police and Vibhutikhand Police have sent notices for questioning Shilpa Shetty and her mother in this case."

Apart from her Bollywood projects and TV shows, Shilpa Shetty runs a fitness chain called Iosis Wellness Center. She is the chairman of the company whereas her mother is the director.

