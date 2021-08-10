Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.08.2021 | 5:22 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Mimi Bellbottom Toofaan Shershaah Sherni Haseen Dillruba
follow us on

Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda Ghosh booked for fraud 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Amid the Raj Kundra pornography racket case, more trouble is brewing for Shilpa Shetty and her family. A team of Lucknow Police has reached Mumbai in order to question Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda Shetty in an alleged fraud case related to the wellness center. Reportedly, two FIRs have been registered at Hazratganj and Vibhutikhand police stations in Lucknow. One team has already reached Mumbai for questioning and another one will soon reach in order to question the Bollywood actress and her mother.

Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda Ghosh booked for fraud 

According to News18, "Shilpa Shetty and her mother took crores of rupees from two people in the name of opening a branch of the wellness center, but the promise was not fulfilled. In this case, Jyotsna Chauhan, a resident of Omaxe Heights at Vibhutikhand police station, and Rohit Veer Singh at Hazratganj police station had filed a case for alleged cheating. Now Hazratganj Police and Vibhutikhand Police have sent notices for questioning Shilpa Shetty and her mother in this case."

Apart from her Bollywood projects and TV shows, Shilpa Shetty runs a fitness chain called Iosis Wellness Center. She is the chairman of the company whereas her mother is the director.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty’s sister Shamita Shetty enters the Bigg Boss OTT house; says “A lot has happened recently”

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Janhvi Kapoor to star in Kayoze Irani's next…

Kartik Aaryan’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo…

“Don't be a prick go get the prick,” says…

Varun Dhawan to start shooting for the last…

Indoo Ki Jawaani producer Ryan Stephen…

Varun Dhawan and Rajkummar Rao criticize…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification