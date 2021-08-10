Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta-Jones will be seen playing role of Morticia, the iconic Addams family matriarch in the series titled Wednesday. The series will star Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Morticia’s husband.

The series will have eight-episodes, scheduled to be premiered in February 2022. The plot is described as a supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at nevermore.

The announcement was made on Monday, August 9. “Our Addams family is expanding! Catherine Zeta-Jones will step into the iconic silhouette of Morticia Addams while Luis Guzmán will bring to life the debonair Gomez Addams in the upcoming TV series Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams and directed by Tim Burton,” the statement read.

Our Addams family is expanding! Catherine Zeta-Jones will step into the iconic silhouette of Morticia Addams while Luis Guzmán will bring to life the debonair Gomez Addams in the upcoming TV series Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams and directed by Tim Burton.

In 1960’s Addams Family TV series, Carolyn Jones played Morticia; Anjelica Huston perhaps most famously played the same in the two Addams Family films. In the 1990s, Charlize Theron voiced Morticia in the 2019 Addams Family animated film. This time, Zeta-Jones is the latest actress to offer a live-action rendition of Morticia.

The series will be produced by MGMTelevision. Tim Burton will direct and executive produce the same while,Al Gough and Miles Millar will serve as showrunners and executive producers along with Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman for 1.21, Kevin Miserocchi of the Tee and Charles Addams Foundation, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania, and Gail Berman. Mittman, Berman, and Miserocchi all executive produced the 2019 animated Addams Family movie, while Glickman is an executive producer on the upcoming sequel.

