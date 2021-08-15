Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions’ recent release Shershaah has been garnering rave reviews from the audience and critics alike. Starring Sidharth Malhotra the film is based on Captain Vikram Batra who sacrificed his life for the Indian Army. Now, even before the buzz of Shershaah has concluded, we hear that Karan is planning yet another film that will tug at your patriotic heart strings. IF what we hear is true Dharma Productions’ next will be based on the life of Gandhian freedom fighter Usha Mehta.

“Dharma Productions have been developing a number of scripts, and one of them is based on Usha Mehta. The said script has been in the making for the last few years, with the productions house carrying out extensive research about her”, confirms a well-placed industry source to Bollywood Hungama. Prod for more details and the source continues, “The script is based on the play Khar Khar, written by Amatya Goradia ad Pritesh Sodha, which won Best Script and Best Director Award at IPTA's Inter-collegiate drama competition, and Karan Johar is looking at roping in Kannan Iyer to direct the venture. As for adapting the play for the screen, Darab Farooqui is working on it.” Said to be in a similar space as the Alia Bhatt film Raazi, Dharma Productions is looking at commencing work on the film, with casting for the same already underway.

As for the subject matter, the yet untitled venture will feature the story of Usha Mehta, who ran an underground pirate radio called Congress Radio during the Quit India Movement and gave a tough time to British Government. Post-Independence, she was conferred Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian award of India, which will also likely be touched upon in the film.

Also Read: “I feel like a proud papa yet again,” says Karan Johar about Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah’s rave reviews

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.