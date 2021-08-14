Bollywood Hungama

Rhea Kapoor set to tie the knot with Karan Boolani at 10 pm tonight at Anil Kapoor’s residence

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Another Bollywood grand wedding is on the way and it is Rhea Kapoor who is tying the knot with her long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani. The couple had been dating for a long time and they finally locked on August 14, to change their relationship status to married. They are the most talked-about pair today as they plan to tie the knot in a few hours. Other members of the Kapoor family like Arjun, Khushi, Shanaya, Maheep, Boney, Anshula, Harshvarrdhan, Sanjay, and Mohit Marwah were seen visiting the residence of Anil Kapoor for Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding.

Rhea Kapoor set to tie the knot with Karan Boolani at 10 pm tonight at Anil Kapoor's residence

The Anil Kapoor residence is fully decked up and it seems to be another big marriage of the Tinseltown. The couple is speculated to tie the knot at 10 pm tonight in the presence of family and friends. Industry colleagues and friends are also arriving one by one to grace the wedding with their presence. The entire Kapoor clan was very apt with their fashion style and gave major fashion goals with their ethnic style statement.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani are long-time lovers and had been in a relationship for a period of ten years. The couple never came out in open with their relationship but were often travelling, vacationing, spending time, and also roaming around with each other's family members. The duo has been in a steady relationship and built a great rapport and bond over the years.

Also ReadArjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and other family members arrive at Anil Kapoor’s residence for Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding

