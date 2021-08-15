Bollywood Hungama

National Geographic India announces a new project named ‘It Happens Only in India with Sonu Sood

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

This Independence Day, Sonu Sood - actor, film producer, model, humanitarian, and philanthropist – had a special surprise announcement for all his fans! He announced a what-looks-to-be-like new project titled ‘It Happens Only in India’ with National Geographic India.

The official Instagram page of National Geography India posted the video of their collaboration with Sonu Sood and captioned it, "Get ready to witness some exciting stories about India with @sonu_sood on It Happens Only in India, coming soon on National Geographic".

In a special teaser video released across television and National Geographic social media handles, we can see Sonu wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day before announcing he will soon be launching a new property called It Happens Only in India on National Geographic.

While he didn’t announce the official launch date and the concept, it definitely looks to be an interesting property that will revolve around India as a country and we are sure his fans can’t wait to hear more on this soon!

Also ReadSonu Sood collaborates with Avneet Kaur for an Instagram video to promote the track ‘Saath Kya Nibhaoge’

