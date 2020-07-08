Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 08.07.2020 | 7:12 PM IST

Shekhar Suman and Tarun Khanna demand CBI inquiry regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been a topic of discussion with multiple different variations coming in from different sources. While the police are still not clear as to the reason behind his suicide, Shekhar Suman and actor Tarun Khanna have been demanding a CBI inquiry to be put in place to investigate the matter thoroughly. Both Shekhar Suman and Tarun Khanna asked for the inquiry to be placed on their respective social media handles.

Shekhar Suman and Tarun Khanna demand CBI inquiry regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Shekhar Suman tweeted, “This is so disheartening,there is no family support,no political support.Things are not conducive around us and yet even after 3 weeks we have kept Sushant alive and will keep doing so.This perhaps makes it the biggest movement so far.#justiceforSushantforum”. While Tarun Khanna lost his cool at Sandip Ssingh, Rhea Chakraborty and others on an Instagram video where he even got teary-eyed.

Take a look at both their tweets and post, respectively.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tarun Khanna (@tarunkhanna23.tk) on

A lot of people on social media along with these celebs have been demanding a CBI inquiry. Only time will tell where these requests will lead.

Also Read: Rashami Desai opens up on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, says it’s the industry’s loss

