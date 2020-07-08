Bollywood Hungama

Porus actress Sameksha ties the knot with singer Shael Oswal in Singapore

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sameksha and Shael Oswal were dating for quite some time now and the couple has tied the knot on July 3 at a Gurudwara in Singapore. While we’re aware that Shael is a singer, he also happens to be a Singapore based businessman. This is the second marriage for both the celebrities and the small ceremony was attended by their respective families, virtually. With the lockdown still imposed, they had no option but to go ahead with a small ceremony as the date was auspicious marking Shael’s late father’s birth anniversary.

Porus actress Sameksha ties the knot with singer Shael Oswal in Singapore

Speaking of her relationship, Sameksha spoke to a leading daily and said that it was Shael who approached her for music video after seeing her pictures. She further revealed that Shael claims to have fallen for her instantly but she had no feelings for him. However, the two grew closer after they did a music video together, ‘Tere Naal’. Shael has two kids, Sohaana, 17, and Shivam, 17. Sameksha, on the other hand, has a 10 years old son from her first wedlock.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

