Actor Shefali Shah received a positive response for the Netflix series Delhi that revolved around the 2021 Nirbhaya rape case. After it premiered in March 2019, the makers kick-started work on the second season. In March 2020, the team was on their last schedule shooting in Delhi when the lockdown in the country was imposed. The shooting came to a halt. Now, almost six months later, the makers will reportedly resume work in Mumbai instead to complete the remaining portions.

As per a report in a daily, directors, Rajesh Mapuskar and Tanuj Chopra had sent out word to their team and have begun work on the logistics in order to begin shooting in Mumbai. They are working on acquiring the dates of Shefali Shah and the rest of the cast. They are planning to begin work by the end of September. Shefali reportedly confirmed that she has only two to three days of shoot remaining that will be done in Mumbai itself

Real-life IAS officer Abhishek Singh has joined the cast of the series. Delhi Crime Season 1 is one of the most talked-about shows on OTT and was hugely applauded for the treatment given to the story, the performances and the overall depiction of the case from an administrative point of view.

